Police search for theft ring targeting electronics stores in Kansas, Missouri

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) – Four men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics from Micro Center locations in Overland Park and suburban St. Louis.

Police released these pictures from the Micro Center near 92nd and Metcalf. Overland Park police said the suspects ran into the store on June 30 around 8:30 p.m. and grabbed electronics. Investigators say this is at least the second time the group has hit that location.

Suspects in Overland Park theft | Courtesy: Overland Park Police Department

The men left the store in an older model, dark-colored, compact sedan. The car had a missing hubcap on the front passenger-side tire.

While police believe the suspects are responsible for stealing from the Overland Park store, they don’t think it is the group’s only crime.

Police in Brentwood, Missouri, near St. Louis, say the suspects match the descriptions of the thieves who stole electronics from a Micro Center location there.

If you can help Overland Park identify the suspects, call the police department at 913-344-8729, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.