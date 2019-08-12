Police searching for shooting suspects after 2 teens injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding four suspects while detectives investigate a shooting that injured two teenagers.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near 27th Street South and Osage. At the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with a bullet graze wound. His injury was considered minor.

At an area hospital, officers spoke to a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his body. His injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

Police investigated and found the two teens were together at a separate location. The victims said they saw four people trying to get into a white 2002 Honda Civic, which belongs to the victims.

The teens confronted the suspects, all four fled on foot. Now driving the Civic, the teens began to follow the suspects.

When the chase approached 27th and Osage, one of the four suspects “fired multiple shots” at the Civic, police say, striking the victims.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the case or the suspects to contact Wichita Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111 or detectives directly at (316) 268-4407.