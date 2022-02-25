Screengrab from Dollar Tree surveillance video, Feb. 12, 2022. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person who robbed a Wichita Dollar Tree store two weeks ago.

A man walked into the store at Pawnee and George Washington about 20 minutes before closing on Saturday, Feb. 12. Police say he waited until all the other customers left and then pulled a gun and robbed the clerk, demanding money from the register and the store safe. After that, he left the store.

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County has posted surveillance video from that evening to YouTube. Click here to watch the video. Police say the thief appeared to be 18-20 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the crime, or any crime in Sedgwick County, is eligible to receive a reward by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. Call 316-267-2111 or submit a tip online at www.stopcrime316.com. If the information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.