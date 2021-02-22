Police seek suspect in apparent road rage shooting in northeast Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Kansas are seeking a man suspected of shooting a woman in a road rage incident on Interstate 70 south of Manhattan.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies were called to the stretch of I-70 around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a road rage incident and arrived to find a woman inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a Manhattan hospital for the injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said it was searching for a male suspect believed to be in his 20s or 30s, but no arrest had been reported by Monday morning.