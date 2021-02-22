Police seek suspect in apparent road rage shooting in northeast Kansas

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Road rage (AP Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Kansas are seeking a man suspected of shooting a woman in a road rage incident on Interstate 70 south of Manhattan.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies were called to the stretch of I-70 around 11:30 a.m. Sunday for a road rage incident and arrived to find a woman inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a Manhattan hospital for the injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said it was searching for a male suspect believed to be in his 20s or 30s, but no arrest had been reported by Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories