Police seeking driver accused of dragging KCK officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are on the lookout for a driver they say dragged an officer during a police stop.

Television station WDAF-TV reports the incident happened Thursday afternoon in the Argentine neighborhood.

Police say that while the officer was outside the stopped vehicle, the driver sped off, dragging the officer over a grassy area for about 200 feet.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries to his legs and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police had not reported finding the suspected driver by Friday morning.