The Wichita Police Department said these items were seized during a narcotics investigation, April 7, 2023. (Photo Courtesy Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested six people after a narcotics investigation in south Wichita.

The WPD said it got information that a home in the 6000 block of South Hydraulic was involved in the distribution of meth. Police got a search warrant and had the SWAT team enter the home around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say they found nine pounds of meth, 300 grams of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana, seven rifles, four handguns, and more than $68,000 in cash during the search. They say two of the guns were stolen.

The WPD arrested a 61-year-old man, a 58-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman.

Police say the six were booked on suspicion of:

Distribution of methamphetamines and cocaine

Felon in possession of a firearm x 7

Possession of a stolen firearm x 2

Possession of methamphetamines and cocaine

Possession of paraphernalia

Several outstanding warrants

The department plans to present the case to the district attorney’s office.

