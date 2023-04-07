WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested six people after a narcotics investigation in south Wichita.
The WPD said it got information that a home in the 6000 block of South Hydraulic was involved in the distribution of meth. Police got a search warrant and had the SWAT team enter the home around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say they found nine pounds of meth, 300 grams of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana, seven rifles, four handguns, and more than $68,000 in cash during the search. They say two of the guns were stolen.
The WPD arrested a 61-year-old man, a 58-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, a 35-year-old woman, and a 23-year-old woman.
Police say the six were booked on suspicion of:
- Distribution of methamphetamines and cocaine
- Felon in possession of a firearm x 7
- Possession of a stolen firearm x 2
- Possession of methamphetamines and cocaine
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Several outstanding warrants
The department plans to present the case to the district attorney’s office.