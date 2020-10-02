Police shoot man during standoff in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A 41-year-old Manhattan, Kansas, man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by police following a lengthy standoff.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the shooting happened early Friday after the man allegedly used a gun to threaten a relative.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released. Riley County Police spokeswoman Rachel Pate said the two officers who fired at the man are on administrative leave and another department, the Lawrence Police Department, is handling the investigation of the shooting.

The officers’ names were not released.

