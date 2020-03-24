Police: South Wichita Little Caesars robbed Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a Little Caesar’s was robbed Monday in the 2500 block of South Seneca

An employee reported to police that as she left the back of the store, an unknown man got out of a white four-door sedan and approached her. The suspect pushed her to the ground, pointed a gun at her and took the bank money bag she was holding.

The suspect then ran and jumped over a fence and was last seen running east into a residential area. An unknown person driving the white sedan also fled. The employee sustained minor injuries, and the loss was cash.

The suspect was described as a man in his 40s with a large build. He was wearing a camouflage vest, khaki pants, a camouflage bandana and a hat with an orange bill.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact the robbery section at 268-4407. You can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 519-2282 or you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 267-2111.

