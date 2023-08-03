WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A stolen City of Wichita vehicle caused what police called “extensive” damage at a park and crashed into a gate at Botanice around 5 a.m. Thursday.

The Wichita Police Department said they were called to a disabled vehicle at Sim Golf Course. They found a Chevy Tahoe on Murdock Street by Botanica.

Lt. Aaron Moses said the vehicle was stolen from the water facility.

“An individual was able to access the facility where this was being kept and was able to steal this vehicle. They then drove through a fence onto Botanica property,” Moses said.

Moses said the vehicle drove through other fences and property, which left the vehicle disabled. There were no suspects at the scene.

Dawn Hewitt, the new executive director at Botanica, said a gate was damaged, but no other damage was reported inside. She said the staff is hard at work assessing the damage and contacting insurance so repairs can be made. So far, there is no estimate or timeline for repairs.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video and processing the vehicle for evidence. If you live in the area and may have video in the 4 to 5:30 a.m. time frame, police want you to call them at 316-268-4407 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.