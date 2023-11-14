ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Arkansas City are investigating a stabbing that happened late Friday, and they think juveniles are to blame.

Officers were sent to Chestnut Avenue and Summit Street around 10:45 p.m. to check on a pedestrian. They found a 40-year-old man suffering from injuries, including stab wounds. EMS took him to a Wichita hospital. He has since been released.

Police investigated and learned that there was an altercation around C Street. They identified some juveniles who were allegedly involved. One has been arrested.

The ACPD will present the case to the Cowley County Attorney’s office for charges against the juveniles.

In the meantime, police are asking anyone with information about the altercation to call Lt. Detective Jason Legleiter at 620-441-4435. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 620-442-7777.