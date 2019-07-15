Police: Tahoe avoids DUI check lane, crashes into several cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of marijuana and flee and elude.

On Sunday around 1:45 a.m., police observed a white Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to avoid a DUI check lane at 200 South Washington. The officer activated his lights and siren to attempt to stop the Tahoe, but the driver refused to stop.

The Tahoe traveled at a high rate of speed east on Douglas. The driver then made a U-Turn and traveled west on Douglas. He ran a red light at Douglas and Washington and collided with a red Ford Fusion. The Tahoe then struck a white KIA Optima and a gray Chrysler Pacifica, both of which were unoccupied and parked on Douglas.

The 20-year-old driver of the Fusion received minor injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe, identified as Michael Tejeda, and his 18-year-old passenger received minor injuries. They were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released.

After being released from the hospital, Tejeda was booked to the Sedgwick County Jail.