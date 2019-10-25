Police: Teen arrested after video of attack surfaces on social media

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after video of fight surfaced on social media.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Poplar and English.

Several people in the community alerted police to the video. The video allegedly showed the 16-year-old boy punching a 15-year-old girl multiple times.

Police were able to locate the teenage boy at a home on South Pattie. He was arrested and taken into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Facility

The girl was serously injured and taken to the hospital to be treated. Police did not have an update on her condition.

Police said the two teens knew each other, and there was a ongoing dispute between a group on social media.

