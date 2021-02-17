KBI investigating teen killed near Beverly

BEVERLY, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement in north-central Kansas are investigating the shooting death of a teenager near the town of Beverly.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the shooting happened Monday evening at a home along a rural road near the Saline River.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies called to the home for a report of a shooting found a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to a Salina hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was not immediately released.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing Wednesday. No arrests have yet been reported.

