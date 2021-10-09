Police: Teen tried to steal steal Humvee from armory

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Police say a teen attempted to steal a military Humvee worth more than $100,000 from the National Guard Armory in Hutchinson and swung a hatchet at an armory staff member who tried to stop him.

The Hutchinson News reports that prosecutors charged the 16-year-old from Nickerson in Reno County District Court with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony theft and criminal trespass. He remains in juvenile detention.

Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp said the teen jumped a fence Wednesday at the Armory and broke into at least three Humvees. The first, he was unable to start. The second he started but couldn’t get it to move, Loepp said.