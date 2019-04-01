Police: Teens arrested after trying to take woman's purse

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police said they arrested two teenage boys, both 16, around 6 p.m. Saturday for trying to take a 67-year-old woman's purse. It happened in the 5500 block of East Harry.

Police said an off-duty officer with the department was providing security at the Dillons in the 5500 block of East Harry when the incident happened.

The officer observed two teenagers being chased in the parking lot and was informed that they stole a purse from a customer.

The officer chased the teens, and both were taken into custody with the help of another citizen.

One teen was in possession of a handgun, and the second was in possession of a BB gun.

Both boys were unsuccessful at getting the purse. The woman wasn't seriously injured.