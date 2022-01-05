Police: Former Wichita teacher accused of inappropriate relations with teen

TULSA, Okla. (KSNW) — A former Wichita Public Schools (WPS) teacher is in jail on suspicion of inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old Sedgwick County boy.

Christin Covel was arrested in Tulsa, where she is currently a math teacher at Edison Preparatory School.

According to Tulsa station KTUL-TV, Tulsa police arrested Covel on Tuesday morning. The school sent parents a letter stating she had been arrested.

The Wichita Police Department told KSN the incidents happened between 2018-2019, but the case was not reported until last month. A WPS USD 259 spokesperson said Covel was a teacher at Mead Middle School from 2015-2020. The spokesperson said Covel left on her own.

The Wichita/Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Child Unit investigated the case.

A WPD spokesperson referred us to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for more information.

KSN will update this story if we get new details.