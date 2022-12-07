DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A San Francisco, California, man was taken into custody in Dickinson County after police say a vehicle in Colorado was reported stolen due to it being fraudulently purchased.

A news release from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 5, around 12:33 a.m., the Salina Police Department notified the sheriff’s office of a stolen black Mercedes traveling east on Interstate 70 at approximately 150 miles per hour.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle provided false identification to the seller in Colorado, so it was reported stolen.

Deputies found the vehicle unoccupied in Solomon, Kansas, near the intersection of W. 7th St. and Maple St. They got a description of the suspect and deployed an unmanned aircraft system and a Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer to assist in the search.

The K9 located the suspect hiding under a bridge near the intersection.

The suspect was taken into custody and gave a false name to the deputies. He was later identified as a 43-year-old man from San Francisco, California.

He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on suspicion of interference with law enforcement, identity theft, and drug possession, as well as charges related to the theft of the vehicle.