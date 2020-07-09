Police: Victim in Kellogg and Grove shooting dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified 20-year-old Broderick Lloyd of Wichita as the victim of a deadly shooting on Monday. Lloyd died from his injuries Wednesday.

A 21-year-old male also received non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting and he remains hospitalized.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Kellogg and Grove. Upon arrival, officers located Lloyd, who had several gunshot wounds, in a wrecked vehicle below the Kellogg and Grove Street Bridge. The 21-year-old male was transported by private vehicle to an area private vehicle with multiple gunshots wounds.

The initial investigation revealed an unknown suspect shot at the victims, who were in a vehicle traveling east on East Kellogg. The vehicle then left the roadway and wrecked underneath the bridge.

The shooting was not a random incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They may also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

