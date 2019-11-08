Police: Wanted man is armed and dangerous

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking the public for help to find Tyreese L. Atkinson, Jr., 25, but they warn that he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Atkinson is wanted on two Sedgwick County Sheriff warrants for attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and evading and eluding law enforcement.

Police say Atkinson is a documented gang member.

They say if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

If you have information that could help find him, call the WPD Gang Unit at 268-4191, or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

