Police: Wanted man is armed and dangerous

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking the public for help to find Tyreese L. Atkinson, Jr., 25, but they warn that he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, Atkinson is wanted on two Sedgwick County Sheriff warrants for attempted 2nd degree murder, aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and evading and eluding law enforcement.

Police say Atkinson is a documented gang member.

They say if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

If you have information that could help find him, call the WPD Gang Unit at 268-4191, or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories