Police: Wichita man arrested following chase and crash in a stolen truck on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 46-year-old Wichita man was arrested following a chase and crash late Saturday afternoon. Police found a stolen Chevy Silverado traveling in the area of Pawnee near I-135.

The officer initiated a stop near Kellogg and Seneca, but the man driving refused to stop and led the officer on a chase. Eventually, he lost control of the truck and crashed into a pole at Texas and Handley.

Police said the driver, identified as Richard Heffelman, was booked on U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant. He was also booked on suspicion of fleeing and eluding police, criminal deprivation of property, and possession of paraphernalia.

A 57-year-old woman who was a passenger was not injured and was released.

The truck was reported stolen Friday from the 1400 block of South Main Street.