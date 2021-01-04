Police: Wichita man arrested following chase and crash in a stolen truck on Saturday

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Richard Heffelman (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 46-year-old Wichita man was arrested following a chase and crash late Saturday afternoon. Police found a stolen Chevy Silverado traveling in the area of Pawnee near I-135.

The officer initiated a stop near Kellogg and Seneca, but the man driving refused to stop and led the officer on a chase. Eventually, he lost control of the truck and crashed into a pole at Texas and Handley.

Police said the driver, identified as Richard Heffelman, was booked on U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant. He was also booked on suspicion of fleeing and eluding police, criminal deprivation of property, and possession of paraphernalia.

A 57-year-old woman who was a passenger was not injured and was released.

The truck was reported stolen Friday from the 1400 block of South Main Street.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories