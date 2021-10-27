Police: Wichita man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child during home burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 26-year-old man for alleged sexual assault of a child during a home burglary.

Troy Williams (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the investigation began back on Oct. 19 following a burglary report in south Wichita. The caller said a man entered their home without permission and attempted to assault a child. The suspect fled the scene.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 26-year-old Troy L. Williams on suspicion of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated burglary, marijuana possession, interference with a law enforcement officer/obstruct, and an outstanding warrant.

The police department said they would present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for charges.