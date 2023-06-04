WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita was shot Saturday during a robbery. It happened in the 2900 block of S. Richmond Court around 11:55 p.m.

The Wichita Police Department says they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right lower leg. He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No word of if a suspect has been arrested.

If you have any information to help in the investigation, contact 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.