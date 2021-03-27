Police: Wichita woman arrested in crash, shooting of bicyclist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a bicyclist is dead after a woman struck him with her van as he crossed a Wichita street and then apparently shot him.

Police arrested Charity Blackmon, 31, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder, failing to signal, and driving while suspended.

Officers responded to 13th and Oliver around 4:30 Friday. Police say they located Merrill Rabus, unconscious and offered life-saving measures. Rabus was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed Rabus was on his bicycle at the intersection when he was struck by a white Plymouth van driven by Blackmon. Investigators say Blackmon then got out of her vehicle and fired a shot from a handgun, striking Rabus.

Police say Blackmon fled the scene and was followed by witnesses who provided her location. She was located and arrested at 14th and Green by a Wichita State University police officer.

Blackmon and Rabus were not known to each other according to investigators.

Officers say they recovered a handgun through this investigation and say witnesses provided valuable information and assisted with life-saving measures on the scene Friday.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office as early as Monday.