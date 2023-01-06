WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s new police chief says the department is now working on a formal policy to notify schools of nearby incidents following this week’s reported abductions.

Chief Joseph Sullivan issued the following statement:

“It has come to my attention that there is not a formalized policy regarding notification of schools concerning incidents that occur off school property.



Right now, we have an informal process of school notifications, but I plan to make an official policy that school notifications be made any time a child is the victim of a serious crime or we have information that indicates there is a concern for school safety and security. We will be working in partnership with school safety personnel to ensure that our policies accomplish the objectives of both organizations and enhance the safety and security of our children.



On Wednesday, these informal processes did not function as intended or designed, and I am currently reviewing why that occurred.



On Thursday morning, prior to the second incident, EMCU investigators were in the area attempting to gather additional information on the case.“



— Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan

Police are still investigating the kidnappings of three Wichita students Wednesday and Thursday in southeast Wichita but have arrested a suspect. They are also investigating what appears to be a separate incident where a child was approached in west Wichita.