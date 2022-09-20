PONCA CITY, Okla. (KSNW) — A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.

Ponca City police responded to a home on the city’s southwest side shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a domestic violence report. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been hit by a baseball bat, a 47-year-old man who had been stabbed, and a woman who had been choked.

The 47-year-old man was transported to Wesley Medical Center, where he is now in stable condition. The 29-year-old man has been arrested on charges of domestic strangulation and child endangerment.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.