Wichita police believe east side shooting caused by road rage

Crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police believe a shooting that happened in east Wichita Saturday was caused by road rage.

At around 4:35 p.m. Saturday, November 20, Wichita police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Woodlawn and Farmview.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found a 24-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a 30-year-old male with one gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Wichita police have a potential witness. An investigation is ongoing.

