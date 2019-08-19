Post-party fight led to shooting in airman’s death, affidavit says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released the probable cause affidavit Monday, revealing details in the alleged murder of a 20-year-old McConnell airman.

In late July, police say Markeithen McClaine, 25, shot four people at a party in northeast Wichita, killing Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams, 20, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Two others were shot in the leg, and another was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in a private car.

Markeithen McClaine, 25, is accused of murdering Airman 1st Class Chancelor Williams in July.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Horizons East Apartments on North Rock Road.

The affidavit provides details from the WPD detectives’ investigation, including statements from witnesses.

The document says Williams and his friends were having a party with ten to 12 people at an apartment on July 26. The party ended around 2 a.m. on July 27. The party was in celebration of one friend’s coming deployment with the U.S. Air Force.

McClaine was in a car with four friends headed to the apartment to pick up another friend from the party. When they arrived at the complex, the party attendees were in the parking lot. McClaine started smoking a cigarette outside the car while the others got their friend from the party, the affidavit says.

One of McClaine’s friends got into a fight with a girl leaving the party. Another friend of McClaine’s broke up the dispute. That person recalled McClaine “encouraging them to get back into the car and saying, ‘It’s not worth it,'” the document reads.

Everyone returned to the car and the driver attempted to leave the parking lot. One of the occupants said a man from the party had approached the car and was banging his fist into the hood of the car but eventually moved out of the way. The driver continued away from the scene, according to the affidavit.

After traveling some distance, witnesses told detectives McClaine told the driver to stop the car. He got out, pointed a gun at the crowd in the parking lot, and fired six or seven rounds, the affidavit says. One person in the car said McClaine took a “shooter’s stance and was clearly aiming at the group.”

One victim’s statement in the affidavit says she saw the initial disturbance, but things cooled down and seemed fine. Then she watched the car stop, a man get out and start firing at them. She saw Williams get shot before being shot in the abdomen herself.

She was taken to a local hospital in a private car and later had surgery. She didn’t know anyone in the car, the document says.

McClaine gave a statement to detectives explaining his perspective. He recounted being with his friends going to a party to pick up another girl.

McClaine told detectives several people began surrounding the car, opening doors. He said one man pulled him out of the vehicle. Later he said the crowd was running toward the car. In fear, “he pulled out his Smith and Wesson .40 caliber firearm from his right pocket and fired several ‘warning shots’ in the air,” the affidavit says.

After the warning shots, McClaine said the crowd continued toward the car, so he pointed the gun at the crowd, closed his eyes and fired more shots at the crowd. Then, he got back in the car and told the driver to drive, the document said.

McClaine and the car’s occupants told detectives they went back to the driver’s house. McClaine said he went to his home and put gun in his closet unloaded. Police later found a weapon with that description in that location, according to the document.

McClaine has been charged with murder in the first degree and three counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

He will be in court for a preliminary hearing October 24 at 2 p.m.