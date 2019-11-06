Postal employee accused of stealing from mail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita-area postal employee has been charged with stealing from the mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Cory L. Washington, 35, is charged with four counts of theft by a postal employee.

The crimes are alleged to have happened in Sedgwick County.

The indictment says Washington stole oxycodone tablets in April, $20 in May, $100 in June, and a greeting card in July.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated.

If convicted, Washington could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting.

