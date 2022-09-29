Nearly one pound of fentanyl-laced meth recovered in Garden City (Courtesy Finney County Sheriff’s Office)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — This is what nearly a pound of meth looks like. Law enforcement officers say they found it during a traffic stop in Garden City on Wednesday.

A Garden City officer pulled over a Kia Soul. The officer said the woman driving it failed to signal a turn at a stop sign located at North 3rd and East Hamline.

According to the Finney County Sheriff’s office, the officer detained the driver and the car after becoming suspicious. A Finney County K-9 officer was called in to assist. The dog indicated there were possibly drugs in the car, which led to a search.

The sheriff’s office says the search found nearly one pound of meth (436.4 grams), a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia inside. Preliminary tests of the meth indicated it contained fentanyl as well.

The 24-year-old woman was booked into jail on suspicion of: