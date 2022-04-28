PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man after investigating a child pornography case in Pratt.

The Pratt Police Department said Kristopher Vanzandt, Pratt, was booked on suspicion of aggravated trafficking of child pornography through the internet and unlawful possession of child pornography. His bond is set at $500,000.

The arrest happened in late March after an investigation involving the Pratt Police Department, the Wichita Police Department, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they got multiple search warrants and seized computer equipment and documents.

Detectives say they are still investigating.

