WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New court documents have uncovered more details regarding a 2019 crash that left one with spinal injuries and a pregnant woman and her unborn daughter dead in Wichita.

30-year-old Jerry Batts has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, unintentional but reckless, two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and one count of driving while license suspended.

The charges stem from a crash that occurred on Nov. 11, 2019. A probable cause affidavit says that around 10:08 p.m., Batts and Sierra Frost, 28, left the Walmart at 5475 N. Meridian Ave. in a silver Ford Escape. Witnesses told officers Batts and Frost were “walking very fast out of the Walmart, both of them pushing a cart with merchandise.”

During the investigation, police learned Frost was an estimated 34 to 36 weeks pregnant.

Batts and Fost then got in the car and drove off. Officers later determined the items in the cart were stolen from Walmart.

The affidavit says a witness who saw the couple leaving thought they were shoplifting, so he followed them and told officers the route the car took. The witness said the car, driven by Batts, went north on Meridian Ave. from the Walmart parking lot and turned east on 55th St.

After turning on 55th St., the witness said Batts ran two stop signs before turning south on Charles Ave. While heading south on Charles, Batts turned off his headlights, ran the stop sign at 53rd, and hit a black 2015 Honda Crosstour.

The crash caused the Ford to roll and hit a telephone pole on the southwest corner of the intersection. Batts was transported to a Wichita hospital, where he was diagnosed with spinal fractures. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Frost was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood draw done on Batts showed high amounts of marijuana in his system, as well as some amounts of fentanyl.

The cause of death for Frost, according to the affidavit, was “blunt force trauma, manner being accident.” It also noted the baby Frost was pregnant with suffered “bilateral subarachnoid hemorrhages.” Doctors determined the fetus was appropriately developed and the death was due to Frost’s death.

Doctors later reviewed the blood draw results and said the fentanyl was non-contributory. The THC content was quite high and would cause impairment.

Batts is next scheduled for an evidentiary hearing on June 23 at 1:30 p.m.