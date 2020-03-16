1  of  38
Pregnant woman shot in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot on Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Minnesota.

According to police, the woman was taken to the hospital. She had a non-life-threatening injury. Police said the baby wasn’t injured.

During the investigation, police said the victim, and four others were inside of the home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the house. One of the shots hit the woman. No one else was injured. Police said it was not a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information on this case, they can call detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

