GARDNER, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Corrections is attempting to locate an escaped prisoner who walked away from a work release center Monday.

KDOC reports at 2:45 p.m., 52-year-old Clifford Leon Evans did not return to the facility while serving his sentence at the Johnson County Work Release center.

Evans is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’10” and weighs 131 pounds.

KDOC said Evans is currently serving a sentence for violating his parole. He was convicted in Johnson County for possession of opiates.

Evans is serving his sentence at the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center, where he walked away, just outside Gardner.

Anyone with information on Evans is asked to call EAI at (816) 266-2102, JCDOC at (913) 715-6539, KBI at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

The incident is under investigation. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.