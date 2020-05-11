Procession begins days of mourning for slain Kansas officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people in a Kansas City suburb gathered to honor a police officer who died in a shootout.
Spectators stood and watched Sunday night as dozens of police vehicles drove through Overland Park to remember Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed May 3.
The “Salute to Blue” driving vigil was the first of three days of events that will honor Mosher. A drive-by visitation is planned for Tuesday, with a private funeral and public funeral procession Wednesday.
Mosher died after he tried to stop 38-year-old Phillip Carney after a possible hit-and-run. Carney tried to flee and shot at Mosher. Carney also died in the gun battle.
