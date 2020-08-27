Property crime down 23% in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – Wichita Police say that property crime is down compared to 2019, reasoning the coronavirus pandemic has made it less likely for those to attempt such crimes.

Lt. Timothy Myers of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office told KSN that from May 1 through August 26 of 2019, the county had 461 reported property crimes. This year, only 351 property crimes were reported, a decline just a little over 23%.

Data from the City of Wichita Crime Stats show an overall decrease in property and violent crime this year; a trend echoed across the state and the nation. Auto thefts have reduced by more than half, going from 2,279 in 2019 to 1,014 reported cases in 2020 to date. Zero auto thefts were reported in July and August 2020.

Courtesy | wichita.gov

Courtesy | wichita.gov

Courtesy | wichita.gov

Burglaries, robberies, and aggravated assaults have also declined. The Sheriff’s office says along with COVID-19 shutdowns and more people working from home, would be targeted homes and vehicles are too risky for petty thieves.

“I would contribute the overall total of property crimes being down compared to last year to the fact many people are home,” said Lt. Myers. “My perception would be burglaries would have decreased because more people are home.”

LATEST STORIES: