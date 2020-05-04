Property destruction at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections confirmed three juveniles at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex in Topeka failed to follow staff instruction and damaged property in their unit on Saturday.

The three juvenile offenders refused to obey the directives of staff and then escalated their behavior by tearing up the officer’s workstation. Desk drawers were broken, electronic equipment damaged, supplies were thrown about, and three windows broken.

The incident began at around 7 p.m. and was cleared around 8 p.m. Sunday evening. The three juveniles ended the incident by sitting down in chairs and waiting for staff to escort them out of the unit per a verbal directive from the Superintendent

No force was used, and there were no injuries.

KDOC stated an investigation is underway by Kansas Department of Corrections Enforcement, Apprehension and Investigation Unit to determine the cause of the disturbance. Recommendations to the Shawnee County District Attorney on possible charges are expected this week.

The Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex was established in 1879 as the State Reform School, and is Kansas’ only juvenile prison that currently houses 154.

