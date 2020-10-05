Prosecutor: No charges in death of mentally ill Kansas man

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — No charges will be filed in the death of a 56-year-old Wichita man who was killed by police last year during an apparent psychotic episode in which he fired 83 rounds from his apartment.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett told reporters Monday via a Zoom news conference that under the circumstances he could not charge the officers who fired at Fred Burton.

The hours-long standoff that began shortly before 2 a.m. in May 2019 and led officers to evacuate other occupants of the apartment complex to safety. Burton fired at officers, and two of them returned fire.

