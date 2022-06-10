COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Council Grove attorney finds himself on the other side of the law. A criminal complaint filed in Morris County claims the attorney used a semitrailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city council member and his wife.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the District Court of Morris County, Steven D. Iverson is charged with:

Two counts of aggravated assault

Interference with law enforcement

Interference with the judicial process

Intimidation of a witness or victim

Reckless driving

The complaint states that on or about July 25, 2020, Iverson attempted to use a semitrailer as a deadly weapon against Council Grove Council Member Keith Wessel. Iverson is also facing charges for using a semitrailer as a deadly weapon against Alicia Wessel.

The complaint says Iverson interfered with Morris County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Wooden while on duty. The complaint also states that Iverson attempted to intimidate Keith and Alicia Wessel from filing a complaint.

Iverson could face 11 to 34 months in prison and/or up to a $100,000 fine for each of the aggravated assault charges. In addition, he could face five to 17 months in prison for the interference charge and seven to 23 months in county jail if he is found guilty of the intimidation charge.

His next court date is July 7.