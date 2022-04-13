WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13.

Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021.

She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon on Friday, March 18, 2022.

On Monday, April 11, Blackmon decided she wants to change her guilty plea.

Soon after Blackmon’s decision, her public defender requested to be removed from the case. The request was granted, and Blackmon is now being assigned a new public defender.

Blackmon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, for a hearing on the motion to withdraw her plea.