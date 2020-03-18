Live Now
Quik Trip in south Wichita robbed early Wednesday

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they responded to an armed robbery at the Quik Trip early Wednesday.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 31st Street.

A 27-year-old employee told police that an unknown suspect entered the business, acted like he had a gun, and demanded money and cigarettes.

Money and cigarettes were taken by the suspect, who then fled the scene. There were no injuries.

The suspect was wearing a light tan fuzzy hoodie, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

