QuikTrip in north Wichita robbed early Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police said a north side QuikTrip was robbed early Monday. It happened at the store located near 21st and Arkansas.

Police said two suspects, both men possibly in their late teens, entered the store. One suspect said he had a gun.

Tobacco products were taken from the store. The suspects fled on foot.

There were no injuries to the clerk.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

