Rape charge filed against former Emporia State University professor

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — A former Emporia State University professor is facing rape charges in Lyon County.

Brice Obermeyer (Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities arrested former sociology professor Brice Obermeyer, 46, and charged him with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, according to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman.

Goodman confirmed Obermeyer was also charged with one count of aggravated burglary with an alternate count of criminal trespass, along with single counts of criminal restraint and stalking.

ESU Director of Media Relations Gwen Larson confirmed Obermeyer was employed by the school from August 2004 to May 2019. He served as an associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology.

Obermeyer was able to post a $150,000 bond.