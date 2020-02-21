Recent Snapchat solicitation cases have Hays police warning parents

FILE- This Aug. 9, 2017, file photo shows the Snapchat app on a mobile device in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department wants parents to be aware of what their children are doing on their phones after two recent cases involving Snapchat.

Two men, 19-year-old Christopher L. Boese and 20-year-old Christopher L. Cox, are both being held in the Ellis County Jail after allegedly soliciting underage teens on the app.

  • Christopher Boese
  • Christopher Cox

Police said Cox was found last week Friday in a motel room with an underage teenage girl. He was booked on suspicion of rape. Boese was also arrested following another incident that was reported but allegedly happened back in December. He was booked on suspicion of rape.

Both cases have officials urging parents to watch what their kids are doing on social media apps.

“Take a moment here to tell parents, let’s talk to our kids about this and be aware of what they have on their phones and how they are communicating and what they’re communicating I think is important as well,” said Hays Deputy Police Chief Brian Dawson.

The department also says to make sure kids aren’t posting or tagging their locations to ensure safety.

