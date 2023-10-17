WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department hopes you can identify the owner of the vehicle that struck an elderly man on Monday, Oct. 9.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of S. Dellrose. An 82-year-old man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Wichita Police are trying to locate the driver of a black 2011 to 2020 Dodge Journey seen in the photo below. It is believed it had damage to its oil pan at the time of the accident.

Courtesy Wichita Police Department

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 316-350-3687, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.