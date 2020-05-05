Records show man who shot Kansas officer had violent history

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records indicate a Kansas man who died in a gunfight with a police officer had become increasingly threatening while awaiting trial on burglary and assault charges.
Phillip Michael Carney, of Overland Park, died Sunday in the confrontation with Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher, who also died.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carney was a suspect in several burglaries in Lawrence. Douglas County prosecutors filed a motion Friday to revoke his bond from previous cases.
A family member wrote to a judge in February saying she feared Carney was a threat to her family. Police haven’t said what prompted the gunfight after Mosher stopped Carney.
