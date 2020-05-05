Records show man who shot Kansas officer had violent history

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records indicate a Kansas man who died in a gunfight with a police officer had become increasingly threatening while awaiting trial on burglary and assault charges.

Officer Mike Mosher (Courtesy: WDAF-TV)

Phillip Michael Carney, of Overland Park, died Sunday in the confrontation with Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher, who also died.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carney was a suspect in several burglaries in Lawrence. Douglas County prosecutors filed a motion Friday to revoke his bond from previous cases.

A family member wrote to a judge in February saying she feared Carney was a threat to her family. Police haven’t said what prompted the gunfight after Mosher stopped Carney. 

Phillip Michael Carney (Courtesy: Johnson County)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories