EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who is a registered sex offender has been arrested in El Dorado, accused of “aggravated internet trading of child pornography and child exploitation.”

Thomas Lee Pennycuff (Courtesy: El Dorado Police Department)

According to the El Dorado Police Department, on Aug. 16, officers executed a search warrant for a residence in El Dorado after a cyber tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip alleged that someone was sexually exploiting children through electronic devices.

The search warrant led to the arrest of Thomas Lee Pennycuff, who is a registered offender outside of El Dorado.

If anyone has any information on this case, cyber tips can be made to NCMEC online or by phone at 1-800-843-5678. They can also contact El Dorado Crime Stoppers online, through the P3Tips app, or by calling 316-321-1090.