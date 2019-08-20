Breaking News
Registered sex offender sent back to prison for possessing child porn

Crime
Benjamin Grace (Courtesy: KBI)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A registered sex offender from Lawrence was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Benjamin Grace, 32, Lawrence, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. In his plea, he admitted he was identified during an FBI investigation of a service on the internet that was involved in the production, advertisement and distribution of child pornography. After executing a search warrant at his home in Lawrence, FBI agents interviewed him at his workplace in Overland Park. He admitted viewing child pornography, including images of children as young as five years old.

At the time, Grace was listed on a Kansas Bureau of Investigation web site because of a 2008 felony conviction in Johnson County on a charge of electronic sexual solicitation of a child.

