Reno County homicide investigation turns to missing pickup

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding this truck, Sept. 10, 2021. (Courtesy Reno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing pickup truck. Investigators believe the pickup may have been stolen from one of the two men whose bodies were found east of Hutchinson, Friday, Aug. 27.

Investigators have not released any information about how the two people died or who they are. The sheriff’s office is still waiting on positive identification through the Sedgwick County coroner’s office.

Kyle Hardwick of Eudora was arrested in Maize several days after the bodies were found. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and felony theft. Hardwick remains in jail on a $2 million bond.

Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said the three men were acquainted and agreed to meet at the rural site, apparently to look at a new gun one of them had purchased.

In a Facebook message Friday, the sheriff’s office posted a picture of a red pickup with silver trim. Investigators say they have been looking for the truck which they “believe to be stolen” since the day the bodies were found.

The truck is a 2000 Ford F-150 extended cab. The truck is red with silver along the bottom edge and there is a silver toolbox in the bed. The sheriff’s office says it may have a Kansas veteran’s tag with “65 BMW” on it.

If you see the truck, the sheriff’s office says you should not approach it or touch it. Instead, call 911 or call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).