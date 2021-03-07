Reno County Sheriff looking for wanted man

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Justin Quaid Walker after he fled during an attempted arrest. On Saturday, deputies attempted to serve Walker with a warrant.

As deputies approached the home, Walker was able to make it to a vehicle and fled. He led law enforcement on a chase that went around the city of Hutchinson. During the chase, a woman inside the vehicle was let out.

The pursuit was called off due to the amount of traffic in the city during the time. After the chase was called off, Walker crashed his vehicle in the area of 21st and Main Street. He was seen by nearby residents running from the area on foot, but deputies were unable to locate him.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Walker as well as to help identify the woman seen fleeing from the vehicle so we can speak with her about the incident.

If you have any information, please call the Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit office at (620) 694-2848.