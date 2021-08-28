Reno County Sheriff searching for man after 2 bodies found

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest after two bodies were found east of Hutchinson.

Deputies were called to the area of 4th and Palomino Trail Friday evening for a check welfare call. Deputies spoke with friends of a person who they had not seen or spoken to since Wednesday.

After searching the property, Sheriff Darian Campbell said deputies found a body believed to be the missing person.

Deputies applied for and obtained a search warrant for the entire property. While searching, they found a second body.

The sheriff believes both deaths were a result of foul play.

Kyle V. Hardwick is a person of interest in the case. He is possibly driving a red 2000 Ford F-150 extended cab with a veteran tag. Hardwick may also be traveling by bus. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 620-694-2666.